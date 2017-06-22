Two thieves held for beating man to death

Police said the deceased is yet to be identified. (Representational image) Police said the deceased is yet to be identified. (Representational image)

Two suspected thieves have been arrested for allegedly beating a youth to death for stealing a broodmare in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, police said.

According to police, the incident came to light on June 18 when the 18-year-old was found dead near a community centre in Ranhola. During investigation, it was found that the youth was caught stealing a broodmare and was beaten up. Police said the deceased is yet to be identified.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused were taking the youth to the police station, but hit him with an iron rod and fled,” a police officer said.

On the basis of eyewitness accounts, police nabbed Vijay Lakda (23) and Manjeet Pal (19). During questioning, the duo told police that they killed the youth as he was stealing from the area in which they operated.

