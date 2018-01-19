Two teenagers killed in scooty-tempo collision in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur

‘The boys were trying to evade police barricades’ ‘The boys were trying to evade police barricades’

Two teenagers died and another one got injured after the scooty they were riding on collided with a tempo in southwest Delhi’s Sagarpur on Thursday afternoon. Police said the teenagers were riding without helmets and had taken a wrong turn to evade police barricades just before the incident.

Police said the incident took place around 2 pm when Firoz (17), Monu (15) and Rohit (16) were on their way back home after playing a match at Durga Park, near their houses. While Monu was riding Firoz’s scooty, the other two were riding pillion, police said, adding that on seeing policemen checking vehicles on the road, the boys took a u-turn. As soon as they reached the Naseerpur Nullah, a tempo coming from the front rammed their vehicle, police said.

All three were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, where doctors declared Firoz and Monu brought dead. Rohit, however, is recuperating, police said. Confirming the incident, DCP (Southwest) Milind Dumbere said a case has been registered at Sagarpur Police Station and that the driver of the tempo tried to flee the spot but passersby caught him and handed him over to police. Police said Firoz was a student of Class XI while Monu studied in Class IX. Rohit, who studies in Class XI, could not narrate the sequence of events to police.

