Two snatchers held after they drop bag at crime spot

A former body builder and his associate have been arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a passerby in New Friends Colony, Saturday night.

Police said the duo — Arjun Singh and Chetan Kumar — had fled the spot after the crime. “Minutes later, they realised that they had dropped their bag at the crime scene. So, they returned to the spot and made a PCR call, alleging that their bag had been snatched. Around the same time, police received a PCR call about a mobile being snatched from the same spot,” an officer said.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the callers were questioned separately. Police found discrepancies in Chetan’s statement, who then confessed to the crime.

