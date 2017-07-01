Two policemen held for stealing red sanders in Delhi

New Delhi: Sources said the accused came with two labourers and asked them to put the red sanders in a tempo. (Representational photo) New Delhi: Sources said the accused came with two labourers and asked them to put the red sanders in a tempo. (Representational photo)

Three police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, and five of their associates allegedly robbed 1,135 kg of red sanders from a warehouse in Bhalswa Dairy. Two officers have been arrested while a hunt is on to nab the others. Police have also recovered the red sanders.

DCP (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere confirmed the arrest of sub-inspector Anuj, posted with Kashmere Gate police station, and constable Manohar Lal on charges of robbery.

Sources said Lal is posted with the city suspect surveillance (CSS) unit of the special cell and had been on leave since June 20. “He was transferred from the Lodhi Colony unit of special cell to CSS around four months ago. He was earlier posted with the SWAT team,” sources said.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30 am Wednesday when five persons— two in police uniform — barged into a warehouse posing as Crime Branch officials. They knocked on the door on the pretext of asking for the address of a factory, and asked the guard to open the gate. “After barging in, they beat up the guard. He managed to flee but noted down their vehicle number,” an officer said.

Sources said the accused came with two labourers and asked them to put the red sanders in a tempo. “The guard informed his employer about the incident, who then called police,” sources said.

On the basis of the vehicle number, police tracked SI Anuj and detained him. His phone records indicated he was at the crime spot. “After questioning him, police detained Lal. The constable said he had met the other policemen during a security arrangement, and the idea for the crime had come from a police informer,” sources said.

