Two police complaints filed over threat by Dyal Singh College student

Written by Aranya Shankar | Delhi | Updated: April 12, 2018 1:55:26 am
Two police complaints have been filed against a student — allegedly of Dyal Singh College (Evening) — by a teacher and a student of Dyal Singh College (Morning) for threatening and manhandling them respectively, during a department farewell on Tuesday.

A police officer from Lodhi Colony police station said that two complaints were received which have not yet been converted to an FIR. Deep Narayan Pandey, teacher-in-charge of the Geography Department, said, “Some students, including outsiders, entered the venue and started whistling. I told them to leave, and they started to argue. One boy in particular was very aggressive. He threatened me saying ‘uda dunga’. I then went and filed a police complaint against him.”

