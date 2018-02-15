Two of family killed in head-on collision in southeast Delhi

The family of the dead said they were on their way back after attending a relative’s wedding when the incident took place. The family of the dead said they were on their way back after attending a relative’s wedding when the incident took place.

A 55-year-old man and his 21-year-old son died after the Maruti Celerio they were travelling in collided with a Mahindra XUV in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur late Tuesday night, police said. Police said the victims, Trilok Nath and Vikas Tiwari, were declared brought dead by doctors at Apollo Hospital, where they were taken after the accident. Seven others have been injured, police said. Police said that an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) patrolling the area found the wreckage from the accident near the Agra Canal road at 12.02 am.

“Apart from the father and son, the other passengers of the car were Vikas’s friends Sachin and Shubhash, and his siblings Neha and Abhay,” police said.

The family of the dead said they were on their way back after attending a relative’s wedding when the incident took place. “I was in a bus while my family was in the car,” said Nanda Tiwari, Trilok’s wife. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “So far no arrests have been made since the two occupants of the Mahindra XUV are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Their statements are yet to be recorded.”

The injured are being treated at RML Hospital and that the postmortem report is awaited, police said. Police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304A (death by negligence) at Jaitpur police station. Police said while the windscreen and the bumper of the Mahindra XUV were damaged in the incident, the Celerio was damaged beyond recognition. The front of the car — the bonnet and the engine compartment — was mangled.

“All that was left inside the Celerio car were two pairs of formal shoes and wedding cards, while the Mahindra XUV had a whole stack of cards inviting guests for a mundan ceremony in Amethi,” police said.

