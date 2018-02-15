Two of family killed in head-on collision: Before the crash, a tiff over what song to play

Both vehicles involved in the mishap caught fire. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav Both vehicles involved in the mishap caught fire. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav

The last thing Neha Tiwari remembers about the crash is the music fading out, the blur of lights and an argument with her brother Vikas. The two had clashed over the choice of music and Vikas had clutched her phone and played his own songs. This was right before the accident.

“I don’t know which car hit us and from where. I opened my eyes and saw that my father had fallen on my knees. Then I blacked out and heard someone say Apollo hospital,” Neha Tiwari told The Indian Express. What she hasn’t been told is that her father and brother died right after the crash with a Mahindra XUV, at Jaitpur Tuesday night. Her friends have not yet told her mother Nanda and some other family members either. Vikas, who was pursuing an internship as a lab assistant at a private hospital, was awaiting his appointment letter.

“His appointment letter was supposed to come in on Wednesday. He was also supposed to appear for his physics practical exams the very same day,” said Raj Kumar, Vikas’s batchmate. The family, which hails from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, lives in a three-room house in Trilokpuri. Chand worked as a security guard, and his neighbours said he was recently posted at a temple in Preet Vihar. For the last couple of years, Vikas too had been bearing the family expenses by tutoring primary school children in the area. His sister, Neha, is pursuing an arts course from a private college in the city.

The family had been busy with wedding festivities on Tuesday night. While Neha had borrowed some kajal and a brush for makeup from her neighbour, Komal, her youngest brother Abhay Tiwari, a Class IX student, was busy telling his friends about the wedding.

“I was one year his junior. He kept telling us about the food he was going to eat. He had spent a good part of the week talking about the wedding,” said Abhay’s friend Brijesh Kumar.

Since the accident, most of the family members have been waiting outside the trauma centre in south Delhi. The family said Abhay will undergo a surgery, Neha has bruise marks all over her face, while her cousin Rohit Tiwari has suffered a slit tongue.

“I am here for my family,” said Nanda Tiwari, equally oblivious of her family’s fate.

