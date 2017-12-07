Two more arrested in Mansoravar Park murder case

Five of the arrested accused in police custody on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Five of the arrested accused in police custody on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Two more people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in the murder case of four women and a security guard at their mansion in Mansarovar Park in October. Two more accused, Nitin and Deepak, both aged 30, were arrested around 4 am by the Crime Branch, the police said on Thursday.

A total of seven people were involved in the killings and five of them were arrested yesterday.

Police claimed the guard was one of the conspirators, but the accused killed him too, fearing he might confess during questioning. The women — Urmila Jindal (78) and her three daughters, Sangeeta Gupta (52), Nupur Jindal (48) and Anjali Jindal (45) — lived with about 40 members of their extended family at the residential complex, spread over 24,000 sq feet. They were found with their throats slit on October 7. Their first-floor flat had been ransacked. The body of the security guard, Rakesh (56), was found on the ground floor.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar yesterday identified the accused as Vikash (26), Anuj (25), Sunny (22), Vikas (23), Neeraj (37), Nitin and Deepak. Anuj is a resident of Baghpat, while the others are residents of Ghaziabad. Police said they have recovered jewellery and Rs 50,000 from their possession.

According to police, Vikash, Anuj and their associates came to Jindal’s house around 2 am. Rakesh opened the gate and he took Vikash and Anuj to Urmila’s flat. When Nupur came to the door, Vikash overpowered her and dragged her to a room, where he allegedly slit her throat. The six others then entered the flat, while Rakesh stood guard outside.

Police said the men allegedly stabbed the women to death, broke open the almirah and took the cash and jewellery. Before fleeing, however, Vikash slit Rakesh’s throat.

