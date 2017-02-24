Two minor girls, including one differently-abled, raped in Greater Noida

Representational Image Representational Image

Two minors, including a differently-abled girl, were allegedly raped in different areas in Greater Noida, police said on Friday. The differently-abled girl was allegedly raped by a saloon owner last evening in an area under Ecotech 3 police station, they said, adding a complaint has been lodged by the victim’s family members.

Police said villagers claimed that they had seen the accused committing the crime. The victim has been sent for medical examination and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, they said. In Jewar, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour last night, police said.

Yashpal lured the girl out of her house and raped her in a nearby field. A complaint has been lodged by family members, they said.

At Knowledge Park 3 police station area three men stole a car at gun point when it was being cleaned by its driver. The car belonged to Narendra Kaushik. The victim has lodged a complaint, they said.