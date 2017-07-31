Two men try to abduct women at Vasant Kunj, one held: Police

A woman thwarted an alleged abduction attempt by two men at south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, following which one of them was arrested, the police said on Monday. The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday when the woman, in her 20s, stepped out of the beauty parlour where she worked, they added.

A car went past her and two men sitting in it started passing comments at her, the police said, adding that before the woman could do anything, they tried to pull her inside the vehicle.

The woman, however, resisted the attempt and raised an alarm. As a crowd gathered, the duo fled the spot.

The police were alerted and subsequently, one of the accused, Rohit, who worked as a driver at one of the bungalows in the area, was nabbed.

