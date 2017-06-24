Two men shoot at cash van guard, flee with Rs 12 lakh

A case of robbery and attempt to murder has been registered at Shahabad Dairy Police station. (Representational Image) A case of robbery and attempt to murder has been registered at Shahabad Dairy Police station. (Representational Image)

A 50-year-old security guard of a cash van was shot at, and a bag containing about Rs 12 lakh, which was inside the vehicle, was robbed by two armed assailants in northwest Delhi’s Bhalsawa Dairy area on Friday afternoon.

Milind Dumbere, DCP (northwest), told The Indian Express that the assailants came on a motorcycle and opened fire when the guard resisted the robbery bid. “The guard, Manoj, sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen. He is admitted in LNJP Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical but out of danger,” said Dumbere.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm, when the van, belonging to SIPL company, came to fill cash at an ICICI bank ATM at Bhalswa Dairy main market. While the two custodians of the van — Vipin and Saurabh — went inside the ATM with one bag, the other bag was inside the van. Manoj was standing outside the van and the driver was in his seat at the time of the incident.

Witnesses told police that when the robbers approached, Manoj held on to the bag. But soon after, one of the assailants fired at him. He slumped to the ground after a bullet hit him and the accused fled with the bag. A bundle of Rs 2,000 fell on the road in the process, police said.

The two custodians and the driver of the van rushed to the spot and alerted police.

Police said they have collected the CCTV footage to establish the identity of the assailants. They have also not ruled out the possibility of an insider’s role from the bank or the cash van company. “We are looking into all aspects. At least 10 persons have been questioned,” said the officer.

