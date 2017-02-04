Two men arrested for raping, selling girl from Chhattisgarh

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a girl from Chhattisgarh — who took a wrong train and reached Delhi —and locking her up in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Romil Baniya said, “Two persons identified as Mohammad Afroz and Pappu Yadav from Sarai Kale Khan and Faridabad respectively were arrested on Friday.”

According to the girl’s statement, her ordeal began in October 2016, while she was travelling on a train in Chhattisgarh to visit her relatives, but mistakenly boarded the wrong train and reached New Delhi Railway Station.

Police said at the station, she met a man, Armaan, who took her to Sarai Kale Khan and raped her in front of his wife. Later, she was allegedly sold to Yadav for Rs 70,000.

After being sold to Yadav, she was kept in Faridabad for two months, and physically and mentally tortured, said police.

A week ago she managed to escape and reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station where she was spotted by Armaan’s wife.

“She lured her and gave her cold drink laced with sedatives. After the girl fell unconscious, a person identified as Mohammad Afroz forced himself on her,” said the girl in her complaint.

Her parents have been informed and she was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, said police.

“A case under sections 363, 366, 376, 328, 506 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Sections under prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 are being added based on the facts so far. Teams have been constituted to nab the couple, who are on run,” said Baniya.

The girl also told that she had been gangraped multiple times.