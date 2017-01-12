Two lakh LED streetlights unveiled in south Delhi

Union Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Piyush Goyal inaugurated as many as two lakh LED streetlights in the SDMC area on Wednesday.

Conventional streetlights have been replaced by the energy-efficient LED ones under the Street Lighting National Programme (SNLP) being implemented by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited under the Power Ministry. SDMC has termed this the “world’s largest streetlights replacement programme”.

Goyal also launched the second phase of the project for installation of 75,000 more LED lights in the SDMC area, with special focus on installation in parks, dark zones and replacement of high mast lights. He also launched the SLNP App for resolving complaints about faulty streetlights.

The programme is being implemented in 14 states. Of the 15.4 lakh streetlights replaced with LED ones across the country, Delhi alone has two lakh.