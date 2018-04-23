Two labourers charred to death in Delhi factory fire

The charred bodies were recovered from the second floor of the three-storey factory located in Ghandi Nagar after the officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) doused the fire. The charred bodies were recovered from the second floor of the three-storey factory located in Ghandi Nagar after the officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) doused the fire.

Two labourers were charred to death after a fire broke out at a garment factory in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar area Sunday night. According to police, the two victims are identified as Faizan (22) and Sehmat (30) of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Their charred bodies were recovered from the second floor of the three-storey factory located in Ghandi Nagar after the officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) doused the fire.

At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service and it took about an hour to control the fire. The fire might be due to a short circuit, said an official from DFS. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad told the Indian Express that they have registered a case under relevant sections including 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown persons, though they have questioned the owner of the factory, said Prasad.

Police said the factory owner lives with his wife and three children on the third floor while second and first floors have been used for stitching jeans. The ground floor of the building was used as a godown, where the garments were kept. “The fire might have started from the ground floor. All five family members and four other labourers managed to come out from the terrace while Faizan and Sehmat were trapped in the blaze which spread all over building within a few minutes,” said Prasad.

