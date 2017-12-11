Two killed in Delhi as truck topples over them

Two persons sleeping on the footpath died after a truck tumbled and fell on them in north Delhi’s Civil Lines in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The driver fled, leaving the vehicle at the spot.

The incident took place around 1 am, when the men in their early 40s were sleeping on the footpath near Swami Narayan Mandir on Ring Road. The truck, loaded with paddy, was going towards Narela Mandi. As it crossed the ISBT, its front tyre burst, due to which the driver lost control and the vehicle toppled after hitting a divider.

“The two persons sleeping on footpath were trapped under the truck. Passersby somehow managed to get them out and rushed them to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where they were declared brought dead,” said a police officer, adding that the men were yet to be identified.

