Two killed as tanker hits car on Yamuna Expressway

Two persons were killed and one injured after their car was allegedly hit by a tanker at Yamuna Expressway on Friday morning. Police said the condition of the surviving passenger is critical. The incident took place around 10.30 am, when three friends — residents of Dankaur in Gautam Buddh Nagar— were travelling in a grey Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car.

“Two persons — Rohit (22) and Sachin (21) — succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident and died at the spot. The third passenger, Neeraj (22), suffered severe head injuries and is admitted in the ICU at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida. His condition is still critical,” said a senior police officer at Rabupura police station. One of the dead, Sachin, had got married on December 4 and the car that met with the accident belonged to him.

“Sachin used to work as a driver but he had left that profession a few months ago. He got married on December 4. Rohit and Neeraj were unemployed. They had visited a relative in Jewar and left from her place in the morning. Sachin was driving the car while Rohit was sitting next to him. Neeraj was sitting in the back seat,” said Jag Veer, Neeraj’s brother.

Satpal Singh, a contractor who witnessed the accident from inside a housing complex construction site, claimed, “The car was coming from Agra when it was hit by a tanker. The tanker dragged the car for nearly 200 metres following which the driver of the tanker drove off. We rushed to the Expressway. There were fumes coming out of the vehicle so we broke the car’s windows. When we dragged the bodies out of the car, two of the men sitting in front were lifeless. The person sitting in the back seat was bleeding profusely. A Jaypee ambulance reached the spot and took the three victims the hospital.”

The impact of the accident was such that the bonnet of the car was badly damaged. The vehicle was taken to Rabupura police station, police said. Kailash Hospital authorities maintained that Neeraj has suffered multiple fractures and is on ventilator support.

Police maintained that no complaint in the case has been filed so far. “No FIR has been lodged till now. Once we receive a complaint, an FIR will be registered. The family was not in a condition to talk. It seems that the three men had gone on a trip to Mathura and Agra. Today, they had been travelling from Jewar area,” the officer said.

