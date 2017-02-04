Two kids injured as school van overturns, driver held: Delhi Police

The van driver also sustained minor injuries. (File) The van driver also sustained minor injuries. (File)

Two school children were injured while 13 others had a narrow escape as a school van, in which they were travelling, overturned in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday . The van driver also sustained minor injuries. Police said they suspect that the van was carrying more children than its capacity.

“A PCR call was received at 12.25 pm that a van carrying school boys had met with an accident near Lovely Chowk. The van was carrying 15 children, all students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector-5, Dwarka,” said a police officer.

Two children — of Class VII and Class VIII — sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving treatment at DDU Hospital.

“While the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, the 13 other boys were later dropped to their homes. The accused driver, Rahul, who also sustained a minor head injury was taken to the hospital from where he was arrested,” the officer added.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337(causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dwarka South police station, the officer said.

“Further investigation is underway. The accident took place due to the carelessness of driver. We are investigating whether he was overspeeding at the time of the accident,” he added.