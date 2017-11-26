Two held for woman’s rape in Hauz Khas

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping and robbing a 29-year-old woman inside a taxi in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, police said Saturday. Police said the accused, Gaurav Kumar and Praveen Kumar, had also filmed the act.

In the complaint lodged on November 16, the woman said she was supposed to catch a bus to Rajasthan from Sarai Kale Khan on November 15, but missed it.

She hired an autorickshaw, which dropped her at Hauz Khas. She then booked a taxi for Rohini and the driver, Gaurav, picked up his friend, Praveen, on the way.

Police said they drove to Greater Noida and raped the woman at gun point. “They also stole her mangalsutra, mobile phone and cash worth Rs 12,000,” police said, quoting from the complaint.

The woman managed to get back home and inform police, who traced the accused and arrested them from Faridabad.

