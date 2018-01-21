Two held for stabbing 58-year-old to death over suspected affair: Police

Two persons have been arrested for killing a 58-year-old man, Mohammed Kurbaan, and dumping his body in Rohini, police said. The accused, identified as Lalu Jha (25) and his nephew Arvind Kumar (21) were arrested from their homes in Rohini district’s Shahbad Dairy, police said. Kurbaan, who hailed from Samastipur district in Bihar, was invited to the capital by the accused on the pretext of finding him a job, the officer said.

Suspecting Kurbaan of having an affair with his wife, Lalu, along with his nephew, hatched a plan to murder him and dumped his body in an isolated area in Rohini, the officer added. “On January 9, a body of a man was found in a isolated area in Rohini Sector 27. He was stabbed to death. Police, however, could not establish his identity at the time,” the officer said. After registering an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder), police started a door-to-door verification drive to identify the victim.

“His identity was finally established after a resident of Daulatpur village recognised him and claimed that he was last seen with Lalu. During questioning, Lalu confessed to the crime and told police about the involvement of his nephew, following which he was also arrested,” the officer added. CCTV footage, showing the trio heading towards Rohini Sector 27 has also been recovered, police said.

“Lalu works in Shahbad Dairy area. A few weeks ago, he visited his village in Bihar and discovered that his wife was allegedly having an affair with Kurbaan, who was their neighbour. Kumar then discussed the matter with his nephew, and invited Kurbaan to Delhi on the pretext of finding him a job. On January 8, the accused organised a party. After consuming liquor, they allegedly stabbed him to death,” the officer said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App