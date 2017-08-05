Two held for DJB employee’s murder

DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said Amit Rathi (24), who is an employee of the victim’s son, and his associate, Rahul Bhatia (24), have been arrested after they were identified through CCTV footage from the area. DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said Amit Rathi (24), who is an employee of the victim’s son, and his associate, Rahul Bhatia (24), have been arrested after they were identified through CCTV footage from the area.

Two days after a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee was shot dead inside the Board’s office in Rohini, where his son works, police have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said Amit Rathi (24), who is an employee of the victim’s son, and his associate, Rahul Bhatia (24), have been arrested after they were identified through CCTV footage from the area.

“Babu Ram Yadav (48), worked as a section officer in the DJB office in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar. On August 2, the men shot him in the head and fled with two bags of cash,” a police officer said.

Police said Rathi was aware that Babu Ram would carry money while coming to his son’s office. So he hatched a plan with Bhatia and one Jagdeep to rob him. Police have recovered the cash from the accused. Jagdeep is absconding and a search is on to nab him, police said.

