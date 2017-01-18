Two girls questioned: ‘Knew about Crazy Sumit video, didn’t know he’ll upload it’

(Source: The Crazy Sumit/ Youtube) (Source: The Crazy Sumit/ Youtube)

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch Tuesday questioned two girls who featured in a YouTube ‘prank video’, in which a man kisses them before running away in Connaught Place. The man, Sumit Kumar Singh, operated the YouTube channel The Crazy Sumit and made the videos for hits and money, he had told police.

The two girls told police they knew about the “prank” but were unaware that the video would be uploaded on the internet.

“The two girls who were part of the video joined the probe on Tuesday. The girls, who are based out of Gurgaon and Delhi, were questioned at their homes,” said a senior police officer.

Their family members had earlier visited the Crime Branch office at Kotwali in Darya Ganj and had been told by police that the statements of the girls would have to be recorded.

Sumit (20) and his friend Satyajeet Kadian (25) were apprehended last week from Gurgaon in connection with the video.

Amid outrage over the clip, a case was registered against Sumit under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

With the girls saying they knew what the video was about, police will seek legal opinion to understand if the sections need to be changed, said the officer.

Sumit and Kadian are likely to be questioned again on Tuesday, the officer said.