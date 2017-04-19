Two get 20 years in jail for raping minor

Representational Image Representational Image

TWO persons were sentenced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl. The incident took place in 2014, when the two convicts had picked her up in their car on the pretext of giving her a lift, taken her to a secluded place and raped her. The two persons were identified as Yogesh Natha Walunj (23) of Yerawada and Raviraj Damu Gaikwad (27).

As per the police report, the girl had had a fight with her mother and had left home after that. She was waiting for a lift in Dighi area when the two men picked her up in a car and took her to a secluded place in Moshi. They raped her and fled from the spot after they saw a police van passing by.

