Two foreign nationals arrested with 4 kg cocaine in south Delhi

The Delhi zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two foreign nationals, both women, for possession of 4 kg cocaine, from a hotel in south Delhi. One of the women is already facing a criminal case in Pakistan. Police said the drugs would be worth Rs 30 crore in the international market. “The accused, Thelma Mkandawire (38) of Zambia and Pamela Devid (41) of Tanzania, were arrested from a hotel in Mahipalpur on February 4,” said Deputy Director General (north) Rajinder Pal Singh.

“Working on an input, our team laid a trap on Mkandawire, who had arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Europe with the consignment of drugs. After getting clearance at the airport, she left in a private taxi and reached the hotel. Our team followed her and found that after reaching the hotel, she met Devid, who was supposed to receive the drugs,” Delhi NCB director Madho Singh said.

During interrogation, Devid disclosed that she had been staying at a hotel in Vasant Kunj since January. She was in touch with another foreign national, who she would have passed on the consignment to after getting it from Mkandawire. The consignment was concealed inside the cavity of a suitcase, police said. Sources said Mkandawire was arrested in Pakistan in 2015 and remain behind bars for more than six months.

NCB officials have approached Pakistan authorities to get details about her case, sources said. Devid told officials that she has travelled to India at least six times since 2006.

With the seizure of this consignment, NCB has recovered at least 10 kg drugs and arrested 12 people so far this year. Officials said they are investigating if there is any link between the peddlers.