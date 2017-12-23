Two FIRs after Tihar jail inmate alleges assault, poisoning

Police registered the two FIRs on December 20 after the High Court directed them last month to treat a petition filed on behalf of Jamal as an individual complaint. Police registered the two FIRs on December 20 after the High Court directed them last month to treat a petition filed on behalf of Jamal as an individual complaint.

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs on complaints by a Tihar inmate, who had alleged poisoning and human rights violations inside the prison. The incidents date back to September 12, where Jamal alias Ranjha was allegedly poisoned by another inmate, and September 14, when Jamal and 50 other inmates were allegedly assaulted by jail officials.

Police registered the two FIRs on December 20 after the High Court directed them last month to treat a petition filed on behalf of Jamal as an individual complaint. The court had directed the SHO concerned to “proceed in accordance with the law”, and the DCP concerned to file a status report.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar,in the report said, “That legal opinion has been obtained into the matter and an FIR has been registered…” The Delhi Police had earlier filed another FIR in connection with the September 14 incident. In it, Jamal was named as a suspect and was accused of preventing and obstructing personnel of the Tamil Nadu State Police (TSP) and the Quick Response Team (QRT) from discharging their duty.

Jamal is facing charges of allegedly providing logistical support in a shooting at Karkardooma Court last year, wherein a police personnel was killed. Jamal had alleged that he and two other inmates were poisned on the night of September 11 by another inmate. He claimed he got to know about it only when he woke up in DDU hospital the next day. The medical reports of all three confirmed poisoning, records show.

The patients were later shifted to the jail’s hospital. On September 14, inmates, including Jamal, were allegedly beaten up by TSP and QRT officers. Jail authorities had mainatined that two groups of inmates fought among themselves and “minimum force” was used to control them.

However, the inmates alleged they were beaten up by officers without provocation. Later, jail authorities had filed a report stating that the inmates, including Jamal, were referred to the orthopaedic unit and the nature of injuries included lacerations, bruises, contusions, staple wounds and abrasions..

