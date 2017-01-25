Two engineers killed, six injured in Gurgaon crash

Two people died and six were injured after a speeding truck collided with a bus ferrying employees of a private company on NH-8 Tuesday morning, said police.

The incident took place at 6.30 am near Amtek company in Dharuhera, police said.

“The truck was speeding and the driver lost control and jumped the divider, ramming the bus, which overturned,” said SI Satender Singh, the Dharuhera police station SHO.

The six injured have been admitted to a hospital. The deceased were identified as Ashish, 26, and Ajay, 27, both engineers in the company, said police. The driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled.