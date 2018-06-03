Two DU law students dead in hit-and-run at Civil Lines

Police said the bodies were handed over to the families around 9 am, after the post-mortem was completed. Police said the bodies were handed over to the families around 9 am, after the post-mortem was completed.

Written by Anshuman Singh, Prerna Dhingra

Two final-year law students from Delhi University died in an accident near Dr Ambedkar National Memorial in Civil Lines in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police identified the students as Akshat Kamboj (24) and Vikhyat Pandit (25) from Karnal and Palwal respectively. They were final-year LLM students and were preparing for judiciary and other competitive exams.

“During preliminary inquiry, it was found that they were riding a scooter, and were hit by a vehicle while trying to overtake a bus. We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence. CCTV footage of the area is being checked to ascertain the vehicle number,” said a senior police officer.

“The students and four others were returning to their flat from Chandni Chowk. The group were travelling on three different two-wheelers. Akshat died on the spot while Vikhyat was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said the officer.

Police said the bodies were handed over to the families around 9 am, after the post-mortem was completed.

Rahul Goyal, who was on one of the two-wheelers, said, “We were heading back after having dinner. Vikhyat and Akshat were around 500 metres ahead of us when the accident took place.”

Police said while Akshat’s father, an ex-MLA, runs a cyber cafe in Karnal, Vikhyat’s father is an advocate in Palwal.

(The writers are interns with The Indian Express)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App