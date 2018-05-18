Two DTU students fall into Munak Canal, feared dead

Rescue operations are underway to find the two. (File) Rescue operations are underway to find the two. (File)

Two engineering students of Delhi Technological University are feared to have drowned in the Munak Canal Thursday. Additional DCP (Rohini) Gaurav Sharma said they received a call about the incident around 5.30 am. During enquiry, it was found that the boys sitting on the bank of the canal. “One of them slipped into the canal and the other boy jumped in to save him. The fire brigade, DDMA and NDRF divers are conducting a search operation to find them,” said the DCP. According to police, the boys — Shikhar and Rajdeep Kaintura, both aged 22 — were final year civil engineering students and often visited the canal.

“On Wednesday, Shikhar and Rajdeep came to the canal along with another friend Rajesh, also a final year student. Rajesh was the one who raised an alarm,” said a police officer. Police said the three were returning from Murthal and had decided to visit the canal.

Rajdeep’s father, a retired government official, told The Indian Express that his son had an excellent educational record. “My son had topped all through his academic career. He had just completed his exam and got a job with an Australian company. We have four children… he was our only son,” he said.

Shikhar’s father, Ram Avtaar, who works with BSES, said: “My son was staying in a rented accommodation near the college. He had told me he would come home after his exams.”

Police said while Shikhar was a resident of Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, Rajdeep lived in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App