Two die after falling off Geeta Colony flyover

Two men fell off a flyover in Geeta Colony on Sunday afternoon, after the rickshaw they were travelling in lost control. According to police, the victims, identified as Mantu Kumar (20) and Shamshad (24), were declared brought dead by doctors at LNJP Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad said the two men were travelling on a cycle rickshaw being driven by one Raju. “The rickshaw lost its balance and the two men fell off the Geeta Colony flyover and landed on the road below. We are considering legal action against the driver,” said a senior police officer.

After the accident, several commuters gathered at the spot, slowing down traffic in the area. As people started assisting in clearing the traffic, a PCR call was made by a passerby and an ambulance was called to the spot. The two were then taken to the hospital.

Man run over, police look for clues

In northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar, a man in his late 20s, identified as Raj, was killed after being allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was crossing the road on foot. Police are yet to identify the vehicle and are looking into the CCTV footage for clues.

“We have found that the victim was a resident of Wazirpur. We have sent a team to his house to contact his family,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

