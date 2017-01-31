Two detained for murder of gangster’s father in Delhi’s Rohini

The victim, Shrikrishan The victim, Shrikrishan

A day after the 74-year-old father of gangster Manjeet Mahal was gunned down outside his home in Rohini, Delhi Police have detained two people and are conducting raids to nab others.

Joint Commissioner of Police (southwestern range) Dependra Pathak said, “We have identified the persons and a search is on to nab them.” According to police, the incident took place at 10.10 am on Sunday when the victim, Shrikrishan, was walking outside his home in Mitraon village.

“A white Scorpio stopped outside his home. Five people got out of the car and opened fire after hurling abuses at him. They fired 12 rounds and fled,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they suspect the involvement of the Jyoti-Nandu gang. Initial investigation revealed that the incident is the latest in a series of revenge killings.

Police said the gang was possibly taking revenge for the murder of Sunil, the brother-in-law of notorious gangsters Jyoti and Nandu. Sunil was shot dead, allegedly by Mahal and his associate Nafe Singh, in Chhawla on December 21, 2015.

Mahal had allegedly opened fire at Sunil and his friend Suraj Bhan when they were sitting at Bhan’s real estate office. Bhan survived the attack.

Sources said that after Sunil’s death, Jyoti and Nandu and their associates allegedly attacked Nafe Singh’s house. His father Hari Kishan, a retired Delhi Police constable, died in the incident.

With the latest death, the tally in the revenge killings has gone up to five. Last year, a father-son duo, family members of someone from Mahal’s gang, were gunned down at their residence in Chhawla.

“Mahal, 47, who is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail, has been informed about his father’s death,” a police officer said.

Mahal has been named in about two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and Arms Act. He was arrested last year.