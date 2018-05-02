Two dead in Sewage plant mishap: Why did they go in, ask families

Ravinder’s family recalled how, just two years ago, he had been upset over not finding a job. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Ravinder’s family recalled how, just two years ago, he had been upset over not finding a job. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

With the death of two of the five men who fell inside a sewage treatment plant at Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador hotel, their families asked how and why they got inside the plant.

While Ravinder’s family claimed he was never supposed to enter the plant to carry out plumbing work, Vikram’s family said they are proud of him for trying to save the other men.

The spokesperson for Vivanta by Taj — Ambassador said they are ascertaining why Ravinder was sent to the STP. “The men have been working on a contract basis for our hotel… We will provide all help needed for the families.”

Ravinder’s family recalled how, just two years ago, he had been upset over not finding a job. “My father worked at a petrol pump for 27 years, before he lost the job. He was depressed for a year,” said Shilpa, his elder daughter. Then he got a job at the hotel and his health improved. Taruna, his wife, said, “My husband used to earn around Rs 9,000 a month. He was happy he had found a job.”

Taruna, who is being treated at a private hospital for TB, said she is unsure of how she will take care of her family. “Ravinder was the sole breadwinner. He didn’t regain consciousness.. we could not even say goodbye,” she said.

At the hospital canteen, Vikram’s family alleged that the hotel staff are tutoring them about what to tell the media. “They have been following us all day, telling us what to do and who to speak to. We just want compensation for Vikram,” said his father Santosh.

A hotel staffer at the spot said, “We have been looking after the families; not tutoring them. We just want to make sure no wrong information goes out.”

The family said they do not want a post-mortem.

“We just want a written document on the compensation, not empty words,” said Roop Singh, a relative.

