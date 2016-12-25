Two dead in Gurgaon, Noida fog mishaps

The remains of a truck that hit a car on Gurgaon-Faridabad road, Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar) The remains of a truck that hit a car on Gurgaon-Faridabad road, Saturday. (Source: Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

Fog and low visibility caused two major accidents in Gurgaon on Saturday morning, leading to the death of one person. According to police, the first incident took place at 5.30 am near the forested area of the Gurgaon-Faridabad road. The driver of a dumper travelling towards Faridabad did not see the divider and drove over it.

“The truck overturned and fell partly on top of a white Swift travelling on the other side,” said sub-inspector Mahender Singh.

The driver of the Swift managed to escape with only “minor injuries”, said Singh. The driver of the dumper fled the scene and is absconding.

In the second incident, which took place five hours later at a petrol pump in Sohna, the driver of a Bolero was killed after his vehicle was crushed under a dumper coming from the other side of the road. “Because of the fog, the Bolero’s driver did not notice the dumper. The driver of the dumper tried to stop the vehicle, but it overturned and crushed the car under its weight,” said SI Mahesh Kumar.

The deceased has been identified 50-year-old farmer Din Mohammad.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and 10 were injured in a pile-up involving a dozen vehicles on Yamuna Expressway.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Greater Noida Abhinandan said the accident took place early in the morning, when visibility was very low due to dense fog.