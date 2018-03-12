Two dead as student loses control of car, rams divider; driver held, was inebriated

The incident took place in Mukherjee Nagar. The car hit the central verge, overturned and rammed a traffic signal pole. The incident took place in Mukherjee Nagar. The car hit the central verge, overturned and rammed a traffic signal pole.

Two men were killed and three women injured when the car they were travelling in hit a divider, overturned, and rammed a traffic signal pole in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar late on Saturday. The incident took place at 2.45 am. Police said the driver, Diksha Dadu (20), lost control of the Hyundai i20 and hit the central verge at the T-point at Hudson Lane. She has been arrested, added police.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said the dead have been identified as Reetesh Dahiya (21), a second-year BSc student at Sri Venkateswara College, and Siddhartha (20), who was doing his graduation from a private institute in Janakpuri.

“Diksha, Rashi Sharma and Joshita Mohanty, first-year law students at Amity University, Noida, sustained injuries. Diksha was driving the car, while Rashi was sitting next to her. Joshita was sitting in the back along with the two victims. Diksha and Rashi survived the crash as the air bags opened during impact,” the DCP said.

“The accused’s medical examination revealed that she was in an inebriated condition. Her learning licence also expired last year in October. Medical reports of the others are still awaited. An FIR under IPC sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against Diksha, who was arrested after being discharged from hospital,” Khan added.

Initial investigation revealed that the impact of the collision was such that the car was mangled. Police had to use gas cutters to get through the wreckage and pull out the victims.

“While questioning Diksha and Joshita, police found that the five first went to a festival in Amity University. They left around 10.45 pm and planned to go to Murthal. Before that, they headed to Connaught Place, where they bought snacks and plastic glasses. They purportedly consumed liquor in the car and drove around the Delhi University area,” a senior police officer said.

Police said initially, Reetesh was driving the car. “On reaching the DU area, he got out of his car to talk to one of the shopkeepers. Dadu then insisted on driving. Three minutes after she got behind the wheel, she hit the divider,” the officer said.

An eyewitness, Akshay Arora, said, “They were driving very fast. After hitting the divider, the car overturned twice and rammed a traffic signal.”

