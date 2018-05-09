Two dead as ambulance goes up in flames, mosquito coil may have started blaze

the incident took place when a dust storm was sweeping through the capital on Monday night. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) the incident took place when a dust storm was sweeping through the capital on Monday night. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Two men died and one was critically injured after a fire broke out inside an ambulance they were sleeping in, late Monday night. Police said the cause of the fire could be a mosquito coil which was kept lit inside the vehicle. The incident took place around midnight, as a dust storm was sweeping through the capital.

An official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that as a result of the storm, the blaze soon spread to two other adjacent ambulances parked at a DDA park in Sheik Sarai.

“Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused in half an hour. Two charred bodies were recovered from one of the ambulances. A third person was found critically injured,” said a DFS official.

Police said the dead, Rahul (24) and Bablu alias Guddu (24), were sleeping at the back of the ambulance while Subodh (46) was sleeping in the driver’s seat. Subodh received 40 per cent burn injuries and is recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said a case under sections 285, 338, 304A of the IPC has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station against unknown persons, and a CFSL team has been requested to inspect the spot to find out the cause of the fire.

S C Rana, who runs Rana Ambulance Service that has a fleet of around 10 vehicles, told The Indian Express that he had left for his house Monday night, about half an hour before the fire. “Three ambulances were parked next to each other, and they were sleeping in the middle one. I have full sympathy for their families,” said Rana.

The driver of another ambulance, Dipu, said the three had lit a mosquito coil inside the vehicle. “Due to the storm, the fire spread quickly,” said Dipu.

Rana said Bablu and Rahul stayed in Khanpur while Subodh lives in Sangam Vihar.

Rana claimed his company provides assistance to Delhi Police in accident cases for free, and charges people for ferrying patients to hospitals.

Rahul’s mother Sushila said he had been working with the company for over a year. Earlier, she too worked with the company. “We do work ambulance for a particular hospital,” he said, adding that the ambulance which caught fire “was to be sent to Dehradun on Tuesday”.

