Two days after refusing job, DDA offers differently abled PRO worker to join back

Two days after it decided to send its Director of Public Relations back to his parent department — allegedly because he is differently abled and the job requires “extensive outdoor activities” — the Delhi Development Authority Friday offered him an opportunity to rejoin within 15 days if he is “confident to discharge the duties of the post”.

As reported by The Indian Express, Dr Rishi Raj Bhati was sent back to his parent department, Delhi Transco, on January 11. A letter in this regard had stated, “…the post of Director (PR) in DDA involves field work, in which the officer may have to be present at various sites of DDA… This involves extensive outdoor duties, including physical work…”

The rejoining letter, issued by the office of Commissioner (Personnel), read, “In the selection process, there was no interview and the selection of candidate was purely made on the basis of the CV submitted by applicants, and documents supplied by their parent departments. In your case, neither you nor your department mentioned your physical status. When you reported in DDA… only then it came to our notice that you are differently abled,” it said.

The letter also said Bhati had “consented” to be “sent back” to the parent department. “From your subsequent representation received the same day, it appears your feelings were hurt, though it was unintentional and taken with mutual consent,” the letter said.

The letter reiterated that “the post of director (PR) in DDA involves field work…”

“These things were explained to you in a fair and transparent manner… and you agreed to our views,” the letter said.

Bhati, who is yet to take a call on rejoining, termed the wording of DDA’s letter “rather condescending”. “The language of the letter is disheartening. They are still doubting my ability,” he said.