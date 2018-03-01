Two days after man’s murder, kin say will never return to Delhi

The victim’s wife and son at the zoo before the incident The victim’s wife and son at the zoo before the incident

The lion, the bear and the monkey. Five-year-old Aditya wanted to see the three animals at the Delhi Zoo. The family’s Sunday outing took a dark turn, however, when Aditya’s father Amarjeet who was stabbed by a gang of pickpockets. According to the family, Amarjeet was taking his relative Sandeep around Delhi with his family when the pickpockets stole Sandeep’s phone and tried to flee.

Amarjeet and his wife Manju gave chase, till one of the men stabbed Amarjeet with a knife, killing him on the spot. Two days on, Manju and Aditya sat in their one-room home in Nilothi village, vowing never to return to Delhi. After Manju arrived at Sandeep’s kacha house in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, she broke down while unpacking her luggage.

“I could not even bring Amarjeet’s clothes with me… They are at our Delhi house. I don’t think I will ever go back to Delhi, how can I? I don’t even have money to survive in Delhi,” Manju told The Indian Express. She said she wants Amarjeet’s bloodstained clothes, currently in possession of the Delhi Police. With five people arrested in connection with the murder, Manju said, “I don’t care if the men who killed my husband live or die. I just want compensation from the court.”

Aditya is oblivious to his father’s death, and keeps asking his mother when they can return to Delhi to see him. “My son has been singing songs about the animals he saw at the zoo. Yesterday, he kept asking me about his father and cried when he didn’t get to see or speak to him. He does not understand what happened,” Manju said.

Sandeep said, “They were really excited. I was visiting Delhi and they asked me where I wanted to go. We went to Lal Qila in the morning and then decided to head to the zoo.”

