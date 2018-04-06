Two cops taken off duty for harassing youngsters at Delhi mall

Two Delhi Police personnel have been withdrawn from active duty over allegations that they harassed a group of youngsters at a mall in Vasant Kunj area of the city, police said today. The complainant alleged that his friends, including a woman, were “misbehaved and harassed” by three policemen in the basement of the mall yesterday night, they said.

The complainant also alleged that the trio confined them at a police booth and searched their belongings.

“Conduct of assistant sub-inspector Bijender and head constable Manvir was found to be inappropriate and both have been sent to the district police lines,” said Milind Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).

The matter is being enquired by the assistant commissioner of police of Vasant Kunj, he said.

