Two cops arrested over bribery charges: Delhi Police

Two police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been arrested after the Vigilance unit of Delhi Police caught them taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an accused in a sexual harassment case inside their Hauz Qazi Himmatgarh police post in central district. Confirming the arrests, DCP (Vigilance) RK Jha said, “An FIR has been lodged under Sections 7/13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy) against SI Rakesh Kumar and ASI Hardyal, both posted at Himmatgarh police post.

ASI Hardyal received a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant on the instructions of SI Kumar. The complainant has told the Vigilance Branch that the duo had demanded Rs 10,000 in lieu of bail being granted to him.

Police sources said that the complainant, accused of “sexually abusing” his tenant, had been named in an FIR under IPC Section 509 filed at Hauz Qazi police station. The complainant has told police that he was allegedly being hounded by an ASI-rank officer who was investigating the case. “The investigating officer in the harassment case recently approached the alleged accused and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of bail. The officer allegedly threatened him to implicate him in a false case, after adding false charges against him in the existing FIR,” police sources said.

“Disturbed with the constant harassment for the last couple of days, the alleged accused in the sexual harassment case struck a deal with the policemen and told them that he could only pay Rs 5,000. He simultaneously approached the Vigilance Branch with his complaint against the policemen,” sources added.

Under the instructions of the Vigilance Branch, sources said, the complainant called the ASI up and told him that he has arranged for Rs 5,000. “The ASI asked him to come to their office on Thursday. An SI, in charge of the police picket, also joined in. The Vigilance Branch caught the two taking the bribe,” sources said.

Meanwhile, five traffic police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, have been suspended after it was found that they were demanding and extorting money from truck drivers entering the national capital.

“A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the five suspended personnel, who are posted in the western range,” said joint commissioner of police (Traffic) N S Bundela. Recently, the Delhi Traffic Police had formed surveillance teams after receiving complaints that traffic police personnel were demanding on seeing GST bills (Goods and Services Tax) from commercial vehicles. Traffic police personnel are not authorised to carry out GST-related checks, Bundela said.

“It was during one of these inspections that the surveillance team found five police personnel indulging in corrupt practices,” a senior police officer said.

After the surveillance team submitted a report, an assistant sub-inspector, a head constable and three constables were suspended, said the officer, adding that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed all traffic range DCPs to take strict action if such activities come to their notice. He also requested traders and citizens to register complaints with Delhi Traffic Police if personnel demand GST bills.

