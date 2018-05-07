Two civil service aspirants killed as bike rams PCR vehicle in Alipur

Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “We have questioned police officers in the vehicle and are investigating the incident.”

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2018 2:24:03 am
Two civil services aspirants were killed after the bike they were travelling on rammed a police patrolling van in outer Delhi’s Alipur while they were returning from Murthal, police said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday- Sunday, when the victims, Amarjeet Kumar (20) and Narendra Chaudhary (24), were returning to Delhi from Murthal. “Near the Singhu Border, their bike rammed a PCR on the highway. They were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead on arrival,” an officer said. Narendra’s father alleged that the PCR van had jumped a signal and took a U-turn due to which the boys coming from the other side could not apply brakes. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said, “We have questioned police officers in the vehicle and are investigating the incident.”

