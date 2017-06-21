Two brothers held for raping 14-yr-old cousin

“A case was lodged on June 9. The two accused, who were absconding, were nabbed from a spot near the Rohini court on June 17,” said DCP (crime branch) G Ramgopal Naik. (For representation only) “A case was lodged on June 9. The two accused, who were absconding, were nabbed from a spot near the Rohini court on June 17,” said DCP (crime branch) G Ramgopal Naik. (For representation only)

Delhi Police has arrested two brothers for allegedly raping their 14-year-old cousin at gunpoint in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area. “The victim, along with her sister, had come to Rohini from Moradabad, UP, to attend a wedding,” a senior police officer said.

On June 9, when they were by themselves at home, the accused came around midnight. One of the boys started touching the elder sister inappropriately. “When the younger sister protested, the other boy pointed a pistol at her. The two accused took turns to rape the elder sister,” the officer said.

“A case was lodged on June 9. The two accused, who were absconding, were nabbed from a spot near the Rohini court on June 17,” said DCP (crime branch) G Ramgopal Naik.

