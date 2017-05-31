Two booked for beating up woman officer

A woman and her friend have been sent to judicial custody till June 9 for allegedly assaulting a woman sub-inspector and a traffic constable after they were stopped for riding a bike without a helmet. Police said SI Anita has been discharged from hospital and is on five-day medical leave. The woman had allegedly kicked the sub-inspector — who had undergone a C-Section four months ago — in the stomach, police sources said. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the accused, Praveen (28) and Sonam (26), were stopped by traffic police near Delhi Cantonment for not wearing helmets.

Traffic constable Amit asked them to pay the fine. Instead of paying up, the duo hurled abuses at the constable and attacked him. The constable then dialled 100 for help. Since a woman was involved, SI Anita from Delhi Cantt police station was dispatched to the spot along with a few other officers. However, the woman attacked the sub-inspector as well. Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma, who was on duty Monday night, sent the duo to judicial custody till June 9, when they will be presented before Metropolitan Magistrate Ashok Kumar. The alleged attackers have been booked under IPC sections 186, 353 and 332.

