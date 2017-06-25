Two arrested for selling stolen mobiles after changing IMEI numbers: Cops

Delhi Police has arrested two persons, allegedly involved in purchasing stolen mobile phones and selling them after changing their IMEI numbers. Police have recovered 65 stolen mobile phones, along with instruments used to change the IMEIs, break phone lock and to bypass Google accounts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), Romil Baaniya, said “The two men, identified as Mehtab Malik and Praveen Kumar, were apprehended. Four cell phones were seized from each of them,” he added.

