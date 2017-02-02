Two arrested for online theft of 1.25 crore

Two persons were arrested for stealing Rs 1.25 crore from a bank account by forging the signature of the owner, police said today. Madan Lal in a police complaint filed on January 18 alleged that Rs 1.25 crore were taken out of his account, following which a case was registered by Gurgaon Cyber Cell. Police on Monday arrested Maninder, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, and his friend Gulshan, a native of Punjab, in whose account the money was traced.

The probe into the matter revealed that Maninder, a former employee of DBRC, stole a blank cheque belonging to Lal. He then forged his signature and withdrew Rs 1.25 crore from his account, ACP Manish Sehgal said.

He took the help of Jhonny, an employee at a mobile store, to block Lal’s sim card and issue a new number in his name to carry out the transaction, he said.