Two arrested for killing dog in Delhi

After a group of five men were captured on CCTV killing a dog with stones in south Delhi’s Munirka village, the Delhi Police arrested two persons on Thursday.

The two have been identified as T David Haokip (23) and Lalminsang Khongsai (20), residents of Munirka.

Police claimed that during questioning, the accused said they killed the dog to consume its meat.

Police had raided several areas after they identified two men from the CCTV footage, which showed three men walk up to the dog and bludgeon it to death, while two others stood and watched. ens

