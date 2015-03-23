Two arrested for duping people of lakhs

The Crime Branch arrested two persons on charges of duping hundreds of people by falsely promising to renew their lapsed insurance policies and offering holiday packages at attractive rates.

Police said the gang, which has more persons involved, had been cheating people for over two years.

The accused have been identified as Asif Kamal (27) and Kuldeep Kumar (19).

Police said they duped hundreds of persons from Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Police also recovered 132 cheques worth lakhs of rupees.

Police said they are yet to unearth the total number of persons duped, the total amount they were duped of and the number of cases registered across the country.

According to police, Jaipur police approached Delhi police for assistance in nabbing two cheats who had duped several persons. They told Delhi police that the accused persons used to attract customers and ask them to send cheques in their names through courier. The accused then changed their correspondence address.

Delhi Police received information that the accused were operating from Laxmi Nagar and arrested the duo.

“The accused had set up a call centre in Laxmi Nagar and employed several women to attend to the calls. They would target the people across several states, especially those whose insurance policies had lapsed. Kamal had worked with HDFC Life as a manager and he had procured information about the dates of lapsed policies with HDFC. He then began targeting these policy holders in the name of reviving the policies at attractive rates and also offered them tour packages,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Yadav said.

