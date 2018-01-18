Two arrested for abducting, raping woman in moving car in Gurgaon

A CCTV grab of the Scorpio in which the woman was allegedly gangraped A CCTV grab of the Scorpio in which the woman was allegedly gangraped

Four days after a 23-year-old woman was abducted while walking back home from work in the evening and gangraped inside a moving vehicle, Faridabad Police has arrested two persons and seized the vehicle in which the crime was allegedly committed. Two others are still absconding, police said. According to police, the two accused have been identified as Sanjeev and Arshad, both aged around 25 and residents of Mewat’s Punhana.

“They had come to Faridabad for their car’s servicing and were roaming around in the city when they spotted the girl and abducted her. They were inebriated at the time,” said Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police. “The accused were arrested from Jurhera village in Rajasthan and the vehicle used in the crime has also been seized,” he said.

The woman has alleged in her complaint that three men inside the Scorpio took turns to rape her, while the fourth continued to drive the vehicle around the city. Both men arrested on Wednesday had sexually assaulted the woman, police alleged, adding that the arrested are unemployed.

She was led go at a petrol pump near Sikri village, over 20 km from Sector 9, where she had been allegedly picked up from, police said. After a case was registered, Faridabad Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team, headed by Pooja Dabla, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women), to conduct an investigation.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App