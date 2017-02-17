Two acquitted in 2005 Delhi serial blasts: May appeal against judgment in HC, say police

One of the three blasts that took place across the city in 2005 was at the Sarojini Nagar market. It left over 40 people dead. Archive photo One of the three blasts that took place across the city in 2005 was at the Sarojini Nagar market. It left over 40 people dead. Archive photo

After a city court Thursday acquitted two of the accused in the 2005 Delhi serial blasts, and held the third accused guilty of being a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba but said there wasn’t sufficient evidence to link him to any conspiracy, the Delhi Police Special Cell said they may appeal to the High Court once the judgment is out.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav, who is one of the investigators in the case, told The Indian Express that Tariq Ahmed Dar was not the main conspirator in the case. “He was one among the conspirators but the main conspirator, Abu Qzefa, Commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, had been gunned down during a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir in January 2006. Once we receive a copy of the judgment, we may consider approaching the High Court,” he said.

He said the two who were acquitted — Mohammad Hussain Fazli and Mohd Rafiq Shah — were part of the planning and that their names had surfaced during the course of the investigation.

According to special cell sources, after the serial blasts, three separate cases were registered and the investigations was handed over to them.

They had arrested Dar and recovered a recorded phone conversation between him and the Lashkar commander in Pakistan. “During their conversation, Dar had uttered a mobile number and that helped us find Fazli and Shah,” sources said.

A police officer said one more case of terror funding was registered against Shah and two others — Farooque Ahmed Batloo and Ghulam Ahmed Khan, who had pleaded guilty. He added that Shah had received money amounting to Rs 84 lakh to fund terror activities.