Delhi: Police arrest two accused for stabbing Nangloi public toilet caretaker

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two accused in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old caretaker of a public toilet in outer Delhi’s Nangloi. They also recovered a buttandar knife, the weapon reportedly used in the murder. 22-year-old Rahul was stabbed multiple times by a group of people after he asked them not to consume liquor inside toilet premises at around 5 pm on Tuesday. Rahul suffered multiple stab wounds, while her mother was beaten up too, the police had said on Tuesday.

According to police, Rahul and his mother were hired by the local authorities to look after the toilets. The police said, that the three accused had misbehaved with Rahul’s mother when she asked them not to drink adding that when Rahul went inside, he saw them sitting in a corner.

Once Rahul confronted the men, he was attacked with knives and sticks. While his mother tried to save him, they beat her up too. As people gathered at the spot, the attackers managed to flee, leaving the 22-year-old in a critical condition. The police said he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The police were called and he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said. The number of attackers wasn’t immediately known. A case of murder was registered at Nangloi Police Station.

