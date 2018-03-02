Two AAP MLAs called for questioning, one turns up but police say he was ‘evasive’

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTVs installed at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines and seized the hard disk. (Express Photo) On February 23, a police team examined the CCTVs installed at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines and seized the hard disk. (Express Photo)

As part of their ongoing probe into the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Police Thursday asked two AAP MLAs to turn up for questioning at the Civil Lines police station by 4 pm. Police said Laxmi Nagar MLA Nitin Tyagi claimed his mother was sick and did not turn up. While Janakpuri MLA Rajesh Rishi showed up, police described him as “being evasive” during questioning.

Tyagi claimed he was in Kolkata and sought a week’s time to present himself for questioning. “The MLA claimed his mother is unwell. We have given him a week’s time to turn up for questioning. If he does not comply, then we will approach the court,” Additional DCP (north) Harendra Singh said.

Police said Rishi came around 6 pm and was questioned till 8.30 pm. Police claimed the questioning was not “up to their mark” as he was “evasive” about certain details.

Sources claimed that police questioned Rishi about where they were seated; why the Chief Secretary was called late in the night for a meeting; if the meeting was pertaining to difficulties in collecting ration at fair price shops equipped with electronic point of sale devices or whether the meeting had veered towards the issue of non-release of an advertisement pertaining to the Delhi government as claimed by Prakash.

Police said they will examine other people in connection with the case, and are considering whether to summon Rishi again for questioning. Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his advisor V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present during the meeting at Kejriwal’s residence last Monday when Prakash was allegedly attacked.

Police said it was important to question the two MLAs as they were reportedly present inside Kejriwal’s house when the alleged assault took place. As per Prakash’s complaint, the MLAs were present inside the CM’s residence on the night of the assault. “As per the complaint, both MLAs were present at the incident spot. We had asked Rishi some questions to verify the claims made by the Chief Secretary and the CM’s advisor about the assault,” a police officer said.

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTVs installed at CM’s residence in Civil Lines and seized the hard disk. AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested for the alleged assault and are now in judicial custody.

