Twitter trend comes to rescue of kids ‘abandoned’ at railway station

It was a tweet trending on Twitter that literally came to their rescue. Railway Police, alerted by the Twitter trend, rescued three children who were ‘abandoned’ at New Delhi railway station on Tuesday evening and united them with their mother residing in Nabi Karim area.

Abhishek, a reporter with the Press Trust of India, had tweeted —“Can someone help these helpless kids at New Delhi railway station near platform 16 entrance” — with a photograph of the three on platform 16 from his twitter handle @abhishek1122.

It was retweeted 234 times and one of the tweets tagged DCP (North) Madhur Verma. Verma in turn called the SHO of the area and informed him.

“Police began searching for the children. They could not be found on platform 16,” Verma said. “I then called Abhishek and spoke to him. He had gone to the station to drop off relatives and spotted the children. He said they quietly slipped away from the platform when people started gathering around them. Local police, an hour later, informed me that the children had been found on platform 1. They were hungry, tired and distraught.”

Police said the children — Rumana (7), Raja (5) and Sanya (4) — were huddled together on the platform, weeping.

“We found them standing outside the air-conditioned hall on the Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station. The eldest of the three, Rumana, told us that their house was somewhere near Nabi Karim police station. Policemen took the children to that area and walked around until they identified their house. They were reunited with their mother,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Sanjay Bhatia said.

“It was Rumana who was able to identify her house. When we knocked on the door, their mother Tabassum was asleep,” the officer said.

Police said the woman claimed that her husband, who is separated from the family, used to often take the children away and drop them back without informing her.

But speaking to Newsline, Tabassum said, “My husband Jabbaz used to come home drunk every night and beat me. So I and my three children came to Delhi from Kanpur around two months ago and began living with my cousin Reshma in Nabi Karim.”

“My son Sultan (20), daughters Nausheen (13), Nasreen (12) and Baby (10) are living with their father in Kanpur. Nasreen often comes to Delhi from Kanpur all by herself and takes the three siblings away to play and then she drops them back at our home or outside the Karol Bagh Phase-I factory where I work. I have scolded her numerous times for doing this but she does not pay any heed. She herself had walked away a year ago and I filed a missing person’s complaint with police. But she returned a few days later. That was why I wasn’t too worried about the children this time. They too would eventually come back. It is unlikely that my husband would have come all this way. I did not tell police about Nasreen because they wouldn’t believe me. So I told them the father must have come.”

