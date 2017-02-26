Twins drown in washing machine in Rohini: One of the two spent a month in incubator

Three years ago when the twins, Naksh and Neeshu, were born, the family said one of them was weak and had to be kept in an incubator for months before they could take him home. On Saturday, the family was in shock as they had lost both boys.

Neighbours said the twins were everybody’s favourite. “Everyone loved the children. They would come out to play in the colony every evening. We still remember how the family did everything to ensure the weaker of the twins survived,” Ganga, a neighbour, said. Neighbours, however, maintained a silence about the incident.

The inconsolable parents refused to speak to the media. Neighbours said the family members had called police, asking them to clear the crowd gathered outside their four-storey house.

The family, who cremated the children within hours of their death, plan to leave for Haridwar in a day to conduct their last rites. The children’s uncle, Devender Singh, said, “The twins’ birth was a huge event for my brother and his wife. Their death finishes everything.”